CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Saint Francis University has been designated for its degree program in cybersecurity administration and digital forensics.

After completing a rigorous review process, the University was designated as a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense (CAE-CD).

The CAE-CD program is jointly sponsored by the National Security Agency and the Department of Homeland Security. It recognizes the dire need for skilled cybersecurity professionals and exists to reduce vulnerability in the nation’s information infrastructure by promoting higher education and research in cyber defense.

Colleges and universities that receive the CAE-CD designation are formally recognized by the U.S. Government for their robust cybersecurity-related programs, have undergone an in-depth evaluation and have met stringent requirements.

“Saint Francis University’s ability to meet the increasing demands of the program criteria will serve the nation well in contributing to the protection of the National Information Infrastructure,” The National Security Agency wrote in an endorsement letter.

Saint Francis University offers a Bachelor of Science in Cybersecurity Administration and Cybersecurity Concentrations in other major fields of study and advances cybersecurity education and understanding through its Center for Cyber Defense Education.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

To learn more about the Cybersecurity program at SFU, visit the SFU Cybersecurity website.