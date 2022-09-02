CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Loretto Borough and Saint Francis University hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Saint Catherine Street Improvement Project.

The ribbon cutting ceremony took place on Friday, September 2, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. on the corner of St. Catherine and St. Peter Streets near DeGol Football Field.

The $828,048 project was partially funded through a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s Multimodal program grant of $465,557.

The work includes significant upgrades to improve pedestrian and vehicular travel flow and parking to accommodate existing and impending new development along the thoroughfare.

Saint Catherine Street is home to SFU’s Degol Football Stadium, and it will also support traffic for the new Connors Family Fine Arts Center (Resinski Blackbox Theatre) slated to open in 2023.