ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — With school out, many kids are now trying to find something to keep them busy and in Saint Marys, that’s no problem for some.

The Boys & Girls Club is available to any child K-12 throughout the summer and after school during the year. On June 30, they held their second annual golf tournament fundraiser called Great Futures.

“We are an afterschool and Summer youth development program. Activities range from homework where there are certified teachers that come in from the Saint Marys Area School District every day, help them with their homework, recreational activities, but also career development. And we really want to get these kids still learning after school hours in a fun way,” Executive Director Joe Jacob said.

Great Futures may be the name of the golf tournament played, but this is also what the Saint Marys Boys & Girls Club strives to help do each time a child walks through the doors. And the golf tournament helped raise funds to keep the doors open

“It’s no secret we’re locally funded, whether it’s the United Way, our annual campaign, and then now this golf outing. It is crucial not only for the club but to help the club grow. And as we’re serving more kids, you know, year after year,” Jacob said.

Jacob says each year the club grows helping teach kids and keep them active during the summer.

“We’re up to almost 100 every day. So that this support really helps us do that and safely do that,” Jacob said.

So many kids enjoy the club that it even makes them want to work there when they are older

“It’s so fun here that I want to stay here till the end of the day,” Club Member Kellan Wingard said.

“I’ve just been coming here for a long time and I have a lot of friends who go here, so it just feels natural to keep on going. But I love it, and I would definitely recommend it,” Club Member Eli Ickes said.

Golfers came from all over and one even came all the way from Raleigh North Carolina to show support

“I think the atmosphere in the course is a great tournament. The facilities are great and the people were wonderful. So I wanted to have an opportunity to get back again,” Jennifer Elliott said.

Last year, former WTAJ Meteorologist Joe Murgo got an exclusive tour of the facilities and seeing what goes on behind the scenes is just one reason he supports

“I have visited the facility and I am really proud of what they have done and how they have grown. For the boys and girls, the youth across the St Mary’s and Elk County area, and I will tell you it hits all aspects physical, mental and education wise and also social,” Murgo said.