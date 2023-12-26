ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Residents of Saint Marys can expect a small increase in taxes this year after city council recently approved the 2024 budget.

In the 2024 budget, there is an increase of one mil. For those who may not know municipalities use a unit called a “mil” to calculate property taxes. It is one dollar for every $1,000 of the assessed value of a property.

In the Saint Marys 2024 budget, the additional one mil is broken down into two areas. The first is .3 mils to increase funding to the Saint Marys Ambulance Service and the second is a .7 mils increase for the fire protection fund for Crystal Fire Department.

“These are the individuals that serve our community, they protect us,” City Manager Joseph Fleming said.

The .3 mil increase equates to approximately $60,000 and the .7 mil is approximately $140,000. This is money that can help with equipment, training, and more.

“This is guaranteeing future development for them, for their training, for their personnel,” Fleming said. “Without it, what happens when they’re not here? What happens when we have to have delayed responses?”

Residents can see anywhere from a $35 to $50 increase for the year on their property taxes or real estate taxes.

Fleming said the budget is balanced, and officials see across the commonwealth the struggles with staffing and funding companies go through. This helped the council with their decision to support the emergency service companies.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Fleming said they are always looking for ways to increase services and the programs they have and they look at many different sectors in different areas.

He is hoping that this choice is a step toward ensuring companies will protect residents and keep emergency services doors open in the future.