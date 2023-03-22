ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – At a recent Saint Marys City Council meeting there was a discussion about a sidewalk improvement plan.

City Manager Joe Fleming said that there was never a plan for Saint Marys. The administration looked at developing a multi-year plan because of the high amount of sidewalks in Saint Marys.

This is also something that was overlooked especially with a lot of development going on in the city.

This plan is a five-phase plan with phase one focusing on downtown. Fleming says this project is like a revolving door. Once phase five is done then they will return to phase one.

“So how can we enhance our appearance, how can we increase the pedestrian traffic because we are a walking community?” Fleming said. “So by increasing our traffic, it enhances our local business our local events you know migrating community involvement.”

By going to the council for approval they can go after state and federal funding programs to assist with the cost.

“We want to really beautify our downtown and surrounding area. We can replace broken sidewalks or other issues that we have,” Fleming added.