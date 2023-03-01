ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — This Friday at 7 p.m. Harley Thompson of Saint Marys will be challenged to run four miles, every four hours over a 48-hour timeframe, all for charity.

Three years ago Harley Thompson started doing the Goggins Challenge to raise money while doing what he enjoys. The Goggins Challenge is a worldwide event started by American ultra-marathon runner David Goggins, that challenges people to run four miles every four hours over a 48-hour timespan.

“Challenge yourself and challenge others to leave their comfort zone a little bit and do something different you know deprive yourself of sleep put in some exercise give yourself something to push for that you wouldn’t normally do and is something different than what you would normally do,” Harley Thomspon said.

This year Thompson will be doing the challenge again to raise money for a Boston charity ahead of his plans to run in the Boston Marathon. Money raised will be for the organization SquashBusters. The goal is to raise $7,000. You can donate to the cause here.

“Their name is SquashBusters, they’re based in Boston and they work with underserved youth in the Boston and New England area to educate and challenge and nurture and promote growth,” Thompson said.

SquashBusters was formed in 1996 by Greg Zaff, a former professional in the sport of squash which is played with a racquet on a four-walled court.

SquashBusters set out to connect two seemingly different worlds by introducing the sport of squash to young people in urban public schools. By connecting these worlds, SquashBusters would provide young people with a bridge to college success, broaden their access to opportunities, and improve their health and fitness.

The program was launched with 24 students from Cambridge and Roxbury. For the first seven years, practices took place at the Boston YMCA, the Harvard Club, and Harvard University. Since then SquashBusters has served more than 1000 urban youth and has grown its impact to reach young people in Boston, Lawrence and Providence.

Last year Thompson completed the Goggins Challenge and raised $11,000 that went to 11 scholarships for students in Elk County.

“Raising money for charity is second to none you know as I started to do this challenge the first year it went well and I really enjoyed it and I enjoyed working with new people and other people for a great cause,” Thompson said.

Over the last few years, Thompson has received support from friends and the community. His favorite part is getting everybody together.

“It’s just something special when you pull people together for a cause and are able to represent something like that,” Thompson said.

For the last 17 years, Thompson continues his love for running. From running every day to coaching cross country he just enjoys the sport.

“It’s just something that I get up and enjoy doing every day,” Thompson said. “For whatever reason people say I’m crazy or you know why do you like doing it but it’s something that gives my life structure and gives me something to strive for and challenge myself every day a lot like the charity that I’m working with this year SquashBusters.”

You can join Thompson in his run at 11 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. He will begin at the West Creek Trail.