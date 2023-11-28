SAINT MARYS, Pa. (WTAJ) – Saint Marys Area School District students are getting the chance to learn and gain valuable experience with die setting.

Die setters set up, maintain and operate presses and cutting machines used to form and cut metal, plastic and other materials into shapes for manufacturing.

The program is made possible by the partnership between the school district, Workforce Solutions for North Central Pennsylvania and Penn State DuBois. The need for skilled and highly trained manufacturing employees throughout the region has led to many new programs. Saint Marys has brought a unique program called “Dutch Manufacturing” to its students that has become a big success for the dozens of students who participate.

Dutch Manufacturing is a student-run venture that joins high-technology education and hands-on skills that give students real-world experience.

“The program is a six-course sequence that provides an overview of powdered metal and carbon which are central to local industry, fundamentals of advanced manufacturing, introduction to manufacturing systems, mechatronic systems, digital manufacturing systems, and advanced materials and design are some of the skills that students learn during their time in Dutch Manufacturing,” Superintendent Dr. Harley Ramsey said.

With the immediate success of Dutch Manufacturing, Ramsey and instructors Jesse Schrieber and Ray Holtzhauser, contacted Penn State DuBois to discuss how a high school die setter training would work within the school system if students were also interested in gaining that skill set. The first training, which began in November, included four students, and plans for spring training schedules are being considered.

Alongside the high school program, Penn State DuBois has also been offering a 74-hour Die Setter Training program for job seekers and incumbent workers since 2017, with nearly 100 trainees completing the program. The training is made up of a combination of classroom and hands-on courses and provides entry-level instruction. With limited class sizes and real-world training experience, students have more interaction with the instructors and can learn the skills on industry-standard PM presses at both the Saint Marys High School and the Penn State DuBois Engineering Lab.

During the regular training, trainees get hands-on experience doing press set-ups for straight-wall, flange, spherical, dual top, and dual bottom processes. Additional classroom experience is gained in industrial math, blueprint reading, metrology, statistical process control, geometric dimensioning and tolerancing, and fracture and failure analysis.

“In addition to our degree programs that help supply our local industries with highly qualified staff members,” Jungwoo Ryoo PSU DuBois Chancellor said, “Our continuing and community education programs are committed to developing non-credit training that help companies skill up their employees to help with their workforce development goals. We are fortunate to have such great partners and instructors who add to the creativity at our campus to develop programming for our region. It’s programs like this high school die-setter training that helps us fulfill our land grant mission of teaching, research, and service.”

During the high school program, students gain classroom experience by using a state-of-the-art online learning system purchased by the high school. Penn State Die Setter Instructor George Schneider then provides 20 hours of hands-on, straight-wall set up instruction in the school’s metal machining classroom.

“It has amazed me how quickly these young students have been able to learn the processes involved with setting up a press and understand the science, settings, and changes required to make good PM parts,” Schneider said. “It’s been a pleasure working with students who are eager to learn and soak up everything we show and tell them.”

Following the training, the students will be able to utilize the school’s press, with continued assistance from Schneider, Schreiber, and Holtzhauser, to assist local companies with production and produce commercial pieces that represent the Dutch Manufacturing Program.