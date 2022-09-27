OAK BROOK, Ill. (WTAJ) — A recall has been issued on a brand of Italian dressing that was distributed to Aldi’s stores nationwide.

The Tuscan Garden brand of Restaurant Style Italian Dressing is being voluntarily recalled by TreeHouse Foods, Inc., according to the FDA website.

The recall was issued after an error was discovered and some of the bottles may actually contain Asian sesame dressing.

The Italian dressing label indicates the allergens of egg and dairy are in the product while the Asian sesame dressing product contains the allergens of soy and wheat, the company said.

The affected dressing was distributed nationwide through Aldi between Aug. 23, and Sept. 23.

The product at issue can be identified by the UPC number and best if used by date which can be found below the neck of the bottle.

Description Size UPC Number Best If Used By Date Tuscan Garden Restaurant Style Italian Dressing 16 oz 4099100074871 08/10/2023

At this time, the company, TreeHouse, report that they have not received any reports of an allergic reaction associated with this product.

Anyone who may have purchased this product is urged to dispose of it or return it to where they bought it for a full refund.

Consumers with any questions may call 800- 596-2902, Monday through Friday between 8:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. (EST).