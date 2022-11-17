CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Cambria County commissioners Thursday voted to raise starting wages for Children and Youth Services (CYS) employees.

The starting salary will increase from $14.83 per hour to $19.00 per hour. Cambria County President Commissioner Tom Chernisky praised the county’s CYS team saying they do a great job with challenging job demands. Chernisky also said the change was able to be made without a tax increase for residents.

The commissioner added the salary increase would help retain current staff and help recruit new CYS employees in the county.

This comes after CYS union advocates spoke at a commissioner meeting in May about a worker shortage in the department. Business Agent for the Service Employees International Union Local 688 Alex Ciotti said low wages were the main reason behind the shortage that saw staffing dip below 50% capacity.

The shortage also left workers feeling overwhelmed with an increasing number of cases. With a higher starting salary, the department hopes to entice candidates to apply for open positions.