CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Cold weather, is something people in Pennsylvania don’t look forward to.

Whether it’s because of snow, colder temperatures, or turning on the heat people don’t like the change.

This year with high inflation rates and fuel prices up people may struggle to afford the much-needed clothing to stay warm.

However, the salvation army has a program offering relief for those struggling financially.

“Here at the Salvation Army right now we are taking applications for our project bundle up. Which serves youth up to 18 if they’re in school and then seniors, people with disabilities who may need winter wear,” Director of Elk County Salvation Service Center Hope Weichman said.

This program is designed to allow families to select exactly what they want.

“We would provide you with a voucher and on a specific day you would go out to Walmart and actually get to pick out your own clothing these are all new items,” Weichman said.

Another business trying to offer relief is Goodwill.

“Our customers start shopping to put together a Halloween costume but I would say that business has been ticking up and the fact that we’re busy is a function of I think inflation also,” Store Manager of DuBois Boulevard Goodwill Store Michelle Petty said.

Goodwill offers many clothes at a discount price that is hard to find in other area retail stores.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

“What we have is a pricing structure of individual like I would say a coat that is a lightweight coat we have a pricing structure like a single price like that like 5.99 in our district North Central PA,” Petty said.