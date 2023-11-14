ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Red Kettles and bells are popping up in Altoona as the Salvation Army kicked off their campaign on Tuesday.

The Altoona campaign normally kicks off on Nov. 14 ahead of the holiday season. This year the goal is to raise $70,000.

“Everything that we do, from our food pantries to our programs that we offer to our community, and what we do as a church; everything that is given in Altoona, stays in Altoona,” Larry Fulmer, the Lead Pastor at Salvation Army Church Altoona said.

You can find Red Kettles at the following locations in Altoona:

Boscov’s

Hobby Lobby

JC Penney at Logan Valley Mall

Sam’s Club ( Starting on Black Friday )

) Walmart (Starting on Black Friday)

The Salvation Army will be accepting donations throughout the holiday season. If you have any questions or are looking to volunteer, you can call the Salvation Army Church at (814)-942-8104.