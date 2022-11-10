ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)—The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign is kicking off its 2022 season starting Monday, November 14th.

From the 14th until Christmas Eve, volunteers will be ringing bells next to collections buckets across multiple locations in Altoona. These locations include the Logan Valley Mall, Boscov’s, Hobby Lobby, Walmart, and Sam’s Club.

All monetary donations are helping the Altoona community. Pastor Larry Fulmer said the primary needs recently have been for hygiene products such as toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorant, etc.

Additionally, the funds help towards their annual program needs, such as food and disaster preparedness. But a significant part of the campaign is putting a smile on the community’s faces with their volunteers.

“All the donations raised during our Red Kettle Campaign, as well as our donors who provide donations all year long,” Fulmer said. “They help us do what we do from financial assistance, food programming, disaster assistance, and other programs we provide to the community.”

Volunteers will be collecting donations from 10 A.M. to 8 P.M. every day. Those looking to volunteer can call Larry at 814-942-8104.