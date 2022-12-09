CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Ringing a bell to help community members in need is a tradition for the salvation army but in Clearfield, they need help.

“Well, we have less workers we had a few that started off but due to health issues have had to discontinue.” Stanley Newton, Core Officer and Pastor of the Salvation Army Clearfield said.

The Salvation Army in Clearfield has a $65,000 goal but is below where it should be due to the lack of volunteers.

“Right now we’re holding our own but as we get further into the season we’re sure that it will probably catch up with us,” Newton said. “We’ve had some folks come along in the last couple of days and offer to stand, we’ve had some groups and organizations that have stepped up and offered to stand.”

One excited volunteer is Debra Davis. This is her first year doing it and is doing it for the community.

“I just wanted to try something different and I’m glad I did and next year I think if my body helps I’m gonna do it again,” Davis said.

The funds from the red kettle impact many activities

“This program helps in funding some of our after-school programs, it helps fund some of our social services stuff like our food pantry, food bank program we do a back to school program in August,” Newton said.

If you want to help you can contact the Clearfield Salvation Army at stanley.newton@use.salvationarmy.org or at (814) 765-4981