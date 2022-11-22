CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign is getting set to launch for the 2022 campaign and one local company plans to help out huge.

The goal for the Red Kettle Campaign — at least in DuBois — is $40,000.

To help reach that goal, Paris Uniform Services says they’ll match every donation from Nov. 25 to Christmas Eve, Dec. 24 up to $25,000.

“After visiting the Salvation Army, there’s a tremendous need, so we wanted to do it again.” Paris Uniform Services CEO David Stern

“During the pandemic, we recognized that there’s a tremendous need. Not only for people needing food in the area but there’s homelessness, so we made a donation both to the food bank and to the Salvation Army. Last year we decided, ‘hey we can probably enhance the donation if we have a matching,’ so we did it last year,” Stern said.

The Salvation Army is also looking for volunteers to ring the bell at the Walmart, Hobby Lobby, Big Lots, and Save-A-Lot locations. The DuBois Salvation Army assists residents from DuBois, Falls Creek, Luthersburg, Penfield, Rockton, and Troutville.

Anybody interested in volunteering is asked to contact the Salvation Army at 814-371-5320.