SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Salvation Army Western Pa. Division is proud to host the sixth annual Shoot for Hope fundraiser in honor of Michael Stark.

On Sept. 14, the community is encouraged to join the Salvation Army at Highlands Sporting Clays to spend a day outside shooting clay targets.

This annual sporting clay fundraiser benefits Pathway of Hope, a program that aims to empower families and end generational poverty.

“This event would never have come to fruition without the hard work and dedication of Michael Stark, who sadly passed away last December,” Lauren Fair, Divisional Social Services Director for The Salvation Army Western Pennsylvania Division said. “Michael Stark was dedicated to this cause and to our community. We are grateful to his family and friends for continuing his legacy of service. Funds raised from this event will have an impact on families in Western Pennsylvania for generations to come. Thank you for your support and dedication to The Salvation Army.”

To purchase tickets for the event visit the Salvation Army’s website, though they do say space is limited. There are options to attend as a guest, a single player or a team of four.

Registration will open at 8 a.m., followed by safety training at 9:45 a.m., a shotgun start at 10 a.m. followed by a lunch buffet and awards.

A shotgun will be available at each station and ammunition will be provided. Shooters are also welcome to bring their equipment.