PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Sandfly Brewing Company held a grand opening for its new hand-crafted brewery in Punxsutawney.

Jason Huffman and Matt Koppenhaver started this process last year as They wanted to open a shop in the borough of Punxsutawney but couldn’t due to zoning issues. After a long process, they are finally able to open their doors to the public.

“After enough people said to us, ‘Punxsutawney could really just use a nice place like this’, We said, all right maybe we should do that,” Koppenhaver said.

After hearing from a friend that they purchased an old car wash and fuel station, the two knew it was the perfect place.

“We knew there was good drainage, good water, good utilities, and he had all the horsepower behind him to get this place up and running,” Huffman said.

The Sandfly Brewing Company features four flavors as well as wines from area wineries. Inside you can find the full-scale operation behind the bar allowing the public to see the process, which is something that was not part of the original plan.

“Initially, that wasn’t our idea,” Huffman said. “We were going to have just a brick wall right here and we were going to have the bar pushed out into the room. Then the landlord and I were just walking through this space and he said, let’s just blow a hole in this brick wall and you can see all your tanks. And that was all I needed to hear.”

The brewery offers indoor and outdoor seating and a full bar. Owners are now focusing on providing a friendly atmosphere. They also appreciate the communities support.

“I think one thing that has just been really awesome to see was all the support from the community in general,” Koppenhaver said. “I mean, that’s one of the things that makes craft beer a little different than the larger beer companies, is that we try to get involved in the local community. This is just really awesome to be able to bring that to fruition and just give the town the area and something that we think would really be beneficial for everyone.”

Sandfly Brewing Company is open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and is located at 659 South Main Street Extension. You can also find them on Facebook.