CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — For the second year, baseball is bringing the Clearfield community together while providing kids with a fun way to stay active.

Lining up to bat at Kurtz Field in Clearfield is a little different than your average at-bat. Sandlot baseball pick-up games are about the fun.

“I just come to have fun and to get out of the house through the summer,” Player Gunner Duckett said.

This is the second year that the field is being packed with eager ball players excited to get a swing in and adults are trying to show kids they can do this on their own any day of the week.

“We started it last year and we were surprised. The first day we had 25 kids and by the end of the Summer we were we’re getting over 40 kids almost every day,” Clearfield Baseball Coach and Sandlot Organizer Sid Lansberry said.

The games do not have trophies, uniforms, or umpires. Only a bat and a glove are needed to play, and kids are in charge.

“We try to convince kids that you don’t need adults to do this. You guys can come up here in the morning and Little League fields are open. Pick up games, it’s like kids used to do all the time. They just don’t do it anymore,” Lansberry said.

Parents say kids have even more fun at sandlot baseball than they do during the regular season and Duckett agrees.

“It’s just for fun, you don’t actually try to win or anything. And you can play with your actual friends, not just who you have to play with on the team,” Duckett said.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

With the addition of sandlot baseball, numbers for sign-ups for organized baseball are growing.

“This year, when we had sign signups for Teener League, the numbers increased and we noticed a lot of kids who showed up for the sandlot last year started to come and sign up for organized baseball,” Lansberry said.

Organizers said this is also a way for kids who may not typically play sports to come out and have fun.

“Kids realize how much fun it is to get together with other kids and just play and everybody gets the chance to play. Everybody hits the ball, if you swing and miss a couple of times you get another chance,” Lansberry said.

The games are free to anyone who chooses to play and you have the choice of a tennis ball or a baseball. Sandlot games will be played on Monday and Thursday mornings from 10-11:30 a.m. throughout the summer.