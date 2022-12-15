CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sandy Township officials announced a grant of $562,937 is coming to Sandy Township and the City of DuBois from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency.

This grant will directly assist with the integration of the city of DuBois Police Department and the Sandy Township Police.

In November of 2021, voters said yes to the consolidation of DuBois and Sandy Township and one requirement is the integration of both municipality police departments.

“We really don’t want to wait until the last minute so this grant will help us to integrate quicker so that we can provide more efficient, better services to the communities,” Sandy Township Manager Shawn Arbaugh said.

The extra money will ensure that both municipalities have matching technology.

“It’s gonna allow the new department, when we consolidate, to have the same technology with the body cam and in-car cameras,” Sandy Township Police Chief Kris Kruzelak said.

This includes a widespread of items, both used in the field and software updates for training programs.

“I think really just this is really gonna bring our police departments into this advanced technology age,” Arbaugh said. “To help us reduce crime in the area and to proactive and preventive.”

Below is a list of some of the new technology the department will be able to get:

Body cameras

In-car camera systems

Automated license plate readers

Latest taser technology

New Records Management System (RMS0

Crime analysis and mapping technology

Personnel deployment and scheduling software

Policy, training and accreditation management software

Employee Performance technology

Early warning and use of force tracking software

Software services to digitize case files and records

traffic cameras with automated license plate readers

“A lot of the training given initially is gonna be on policies and procedures of the new department,” Kruzelak said.

With the new software, the department will be able to initiate new policies and procedures once the departments merge.

“We really want to attack the drug problem we really want to tackle the crime problem in the area and this is a great opportunity for us to be able to do that and get ahead of it and making a safe environment for the residents of both DuBois and Sandy township,” Arbaugh said.

Both municipalities have until 2026 to finalize the merger.