CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Sandy Township Supervisors recently approved subdivision plans for the DuBois Mall property.

According to Zoning and Code Enforcement Officer Patrick Green, the subdivision plans have been brought up and worked on for a few months and they were presented by North Coast Geomatics.

As of right now, the subdivision plans would subdivide four individual parcels on the property. This includes Taco Bell, The Hampton Inn, the former Italian Oven, and Ruby Tuesdays.

“Currently right now DuBois Mall is all kind of viewed as one property what the subdivision does is separates these smaller parcels for individual ownership of the original lot,” Green said.

Currently, the property is considered commercial which is served by public water and sewage facilities.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

If it is subdivided then each individual parcel will be individualized and allow business owners to have more opportunities.