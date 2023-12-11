CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Sandy Township Fire Department Board and Sandy Township Supervisors voted to eliminate the department chief position.

Sandy Township Supervisors received a letter in November from the Sandy Township Fire Department Board of Directors (STVFD) requesting the fire chief position be eliminated

This request stemmed from a meeting on Nov. 16 where the STVFD voted 3-1 to eliminate the position. Sandy Hose Company #1, Adrian Fire Company, and North Point Fire Company voted yes while Oklahoma Fire Company said no.

The letter also indicated that the department was to dissolve the STVFD board effective immediately.

Sandy Township Supervisors voted 3-2 to rescind the ordinance effective Dec. 10.

The chief position was adopted in January of 1993. With the position eliminated and the board dissolved it was noted in the letter that future meetings would include the four company chiefs or a designee determined by the chief and Sandy Township Manager Shawn Arbaugh would be present.

Meetings will be to advise the township of matters about individual companies as well as handle business deemed necessary. It was requested that meetings are held quarterly.