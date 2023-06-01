CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sandy Township has filed a complaint to halt the consolidation process with the City of DuBois at least until the completion of the criminal investigation and forensic analysis of the city’s finances.

On March 20, Former Dubois City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio was arrested for allegedly committing over $600,000 in fraudulent transactions from public funds. Now the City of DuBois, Sandy Township and the Department of Community and Economic Development are working on doing a forensic analysis of financial records.

With this allegation of missing funds, Sandy Township is arguing that the Consolidation Study, consolidation plan, the Consolidation Referendum and the Consolidation Agreement are “materially incorrect, inaccurate and incomplete.”

The complaint states that “The City’s financial uncertainties not only make it impractical for the deadlines in the Consolidation Agreement to be met, but also make it impossible to effectuate a complete and successful consolidation.” Sandy Township is asking the court system to issue an order and declare that the consolidation process will be stopped until further order or until the criminal investigation and forensic audit are completed.

The complaint states that accusations against Suplizio include that he as selling city water to oil and gas companies at rates beyond the City’s Public Utility Commission approved tariff. The alleged money from these sales remain unaccounted for.

Additionally, the complaint includes the approximated $92,000 in cash from an unknown source that was presented to the city office on May 2 as another example of the financial mismanagement of the City of DuBois.

Sandy Township’s complaint mentions the ongoing criminal investigation into the city as a reason, but also includes “the electors’ rejection and lack of faith in the City’s long-time leaders and the desire for new leadership going forward in the consolidation process.” This is in reference to the three write-in candidates for the Primary Election, whilst not yet official, are all set to win by a large majority.

The documents also noted Former DuBois Councilwoman, Shannon Gabriel, resignation as ongoing uncertainty in the city along with the right-to-know requests that showcased that the city paid over $270,000 from the City’s General Manager Fund for Suplizio’s legal fees.

The township has filed a request for injunctive relief citing “unique and extraordinary circumstances.” They include serious criminal malfeasance, and that the township will “suffer substantial financial losses and harm,” if they were to consolidate.

The audit would be a 9 to 12-month process in which every account affiliated with the City of DuBois and any account that used the City of DuBois tax I.D. would be included.

The complaint was filed on Thursday, June 1.