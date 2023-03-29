CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The suspended city manager for DuBois who is also the executive director of the DuBois Area United Way is currently under investigation for fraud.

John “Herm” Suplizio, 62, allegedly committed $620,815 in fraudulent transactions involving city/public accounts to pay his personal credit card bills, make political donations, and gamble, Henry said.

Sandy Township and the City of DuBois are in the middle of a consolidation process. After recent accusations that merger is being questioned.

Following his resignation, Sandy Township released a statement on the criminal investigation of Suplizio.

“It could be a financial tax burden on everything if they find more missing or what you know it would have to be put back on the community,” Chairman of Supervisors Bill Beers said.

Sandy Township calls for an immediate and detailed financial investigation and thorough audit of the City’s accounts – including those recently found by authorities to have been kept “off the books.”

“Just through the process of consolidation, we’ve come to understand that there are some funds that we don’t really know the details of so we wanted to get more information on those accounts that involve specifically fire I think was one of those accounts that we wanted to get that clarity on,” Sandy Township Manager Shawn Arbaugh said.

The residents of both Sandy Township and the City of DuBois deserve to understand the impact of the alleged crimes on the fiscal status of the City in light of the consolidation process underway.

“Just to get clarity to our community there’s so much uncertainty right now that we don’t know if it’s going to put both communities in a financial burden,” Beers said.

The investigation will also provide more clarity on some of the numbers given for the consolidation process.

“You know this consolidation effort that we’ve done a lot of work for and come to these points, we really want to validate that all the information,” Arbaugh said. “We had a two very detailed studies done on some of the financials and we just want to make sure that those are still accurate and up to date. To make sure our assumptions are correct and how we can move forward and make sure that we do it cost effectively for the taxpayer.”

On Monday, March 27 the city of DuBois voted to place Suplizio on paid administrative leave. A decision that left many in question including Sandy Township officials.

“I think the city just needs to look at themselves and take a hard look and you know get things more transparent to show their community that they’re not doing the same old stuff moving forward,” Beers said.

“I think he should’ve been just relieved of his duties but not paid at this time because that shows to the community they’re trying to look into this and this is a serious matter I mean by paying him they just not look at it as a serious matter at this time,” Beers added.

The full statement can be found below.

The Sandy Township Supervisors today expressed their deep disappointment in the announcement of criminal investigations and prosecution involving the alleged mismanagement of public funds in the City of DuBois. The Township was pleased that the City Manager, Herm Suplizio, was relieved of his responsibilities pending the outcome of the criminal process. The allegations set forth in the Affidavit of Probable Cause indicate a level of fiscal mismanagement and lack of meaningful oversight that is deeply disturbing to everyone in the community. The fact that Sandy Township and the City of DuBois are in the midst of a voter-driven municipal consolidation makes the City’s financial troubles even more concerning.

Sandy Township is in talks with the Pennsylvania Department of Economic Development about DCED funding and executing an appropriate independent audit of the City’s finances. “The City’s fiscal status was a driving issue in the consolidation effort, and if some of the City’s revenues were misdirected and funds misspent, we must learn how it affects the assumptions underlying the consolidation analysis,” said Sandy Township Vice Chairman Kevin Salandra.

“It would be most appropriate for anyone at the City involved in this deception and impropriety to step aside to allow for a candid appraisal of the effects these charges have on both communities,” said Beers. Sandy Township has made no decisions whether at this juncture to seek guidance from the courts on whether and under what conditions the consolidation may be called into question. “The consolidation can only be completed if the financial basis is known with certainty and confidence,” Shawn Arbaugh, Sandy Township Manager said. Sandy Township understands the criminal process must be completed, but it is also reviewing carefully how deeply these recent developments may affect the consolidation effort. A thorough review of the City’s finances by an independent firm with no preexisting relationship with the City is the necessary first step to begin to gain back the trust of the community.