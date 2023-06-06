CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sandy Township is asking a judge to pause its merger with the City of DuBois until the Attorney General and forensic analysis is complete.

On March 20, Former Dubois City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio was arrested for allegedly committing over $600,000 in fraudulent transactions from public funds. Now the City of DuBois, Sandy Township, and the Department of Community and Economic Development are working on doing a forensic analysis of financial records. Now Sandy Township wants to protect the residents.

“We didn’t want to put a burden on our taxpayers that had nothing to do with the situation,” Sandy Township Manager Shawn Arbaugh said. “We want to make sure that we understand what comes of the forensic audit and what comes of the criminal investigation that’s going on before we join together to protect our taxpayers.”

The complaint states that “The City’s financial uncertainties not only make it impractical for the deadlines in the Consolidation Agreement to be met but also make it impossible to effectuate a complete and successful consolidation.” Sandy Township is asking the court system to issue an order and declare that the consolidation process will be stopped until further order or until the criminal investigation and forensic audit are completed.

“I think that the best case scenario is to allow us to make sure we have the full details on what the forensic audit reveals and what the criminal investigation reveals to allow us and our taxpayers to make an informed decision about consolidation,” Arbaugh said.

For the original story about the lawsuit follow the link below:

The township also states in the court filing that there are other questions about the city’s finances that they feel they need to have answers about before the consolidation can continue.

“There have been some things about sewer water payments, specifically water payments to some oil and gas industry folks that the city had received and maybe had not put back into the water system,” Arbaugh said.

The township also says water was sold at rates beyond what is prescribed by the state public utility commission.

The complaint added that the delivery of $92,000 in cash to DuBois City Council and the nearly $270,000 in city funds paid for Suplizio’s lawyers. Plus the ignoring of right-to-know requests as well as the resignation of former councilwoman Shannon Gabriel all of which has caused concern in Sandy Townships’ eyes

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

“We’re not fully aware of what’s going on behind the scenes, and we don’t have all the information to make good decisions because of the kind of turmoil and things going on over there,” Arbaugh said.

Sandy Township could not speak on what is next in the process but they do say that this could push back consolidation for a few years. The City of DuBois has not responded to comment at this time