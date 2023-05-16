CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sandy Township supervisors are putting a pause on meetings to discuss consolidating with the City of DuBois.

Chairman Bill Beers said this pause is to give them more time to get a clearer picture of the financial discrepancies within the City of DuBois. Supervisors have hired an auditor for a forensic audit as suspended Manager John “Herm” Suplizio is accused of stealing more than $600,000 in public funds.

“We can’t put the burden on our taxpayers of Sandy Township to pay for indiscretions of another municipality,” Beers said.

Anyone with questions about the forensic audit of DuBois funds or the consolidation process are encouraged to reach out to Sandy Township supervisors.