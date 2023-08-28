CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Sandyvale Memorial Gardens and Conservancy is inviting the community to join them for their 10th annual wine festival.

On Friday, Sept. 8, at 6:00 p.m., there will be a wine pairing dinner with a silent auction to follow. The food will be provided by Balance in Johnstown and there will be wine from Italy, Portugal, Argentina and California.

On Saturday, Sept. 9 from 2:00-7:00 p.m., the wine festival will kick off with food trucks from catered restaurants, over 16 Pa. winery’s and distilleries and live music. The Kenney Blake Trio as well as George Byich will be performing.

Both events will be held at the Sandyvale Memorial Garden, located at 80 Hickory Street, Johnstown.

Admission for the dinner is either $110.00 for an individual ticket or $100/person for a table of eight. Admission for the wine festival is $50.00 for VIP admission and $25.00 for general admission.

The Sandyvale Memorial Gardens and Conservancy is an 18-acre with a greenhouse that houses plants, vegetables, flowers and produce. All of the produce that is grown is donated to organizations that give back to the community such as soup kitchens, Moxham food pantry and the Women’s Help Center.

While there is no monetary goal for the festival, all the money goes straight back to Sandyvale’s maintenance as well as towards new projects.

“This type of fundraiser helps us do everything,” Diana Kabo, President of Sandyvale, said. “We just recently put in a healing garden with wind chimes and raised gardens for people in wheelchairs, that’s where the money goes, to projects for our community.”

For more information on the dinner, festival and to register for both events, visit Sandyvale’s website.