JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Sandyvale Memorial Gardens held a ceremony Friday afternoon unveiling the new healing garden on the grounds.

It is located along the Sandyvale Trail in the Hornerstown neighborhood of Johnstown. The garden is full of flowers, trees and benches. The garden was specially designed to offer solace to those struggling with issues such as loss or addiction.

President and Event Coordinator for the Sandyvale Memorial Gardens Diana Kabo says that the process of starting the garden took seven years. During that time they consulted with several healthcare professionals on how to make the garden as accessible as possible.

“If you are hearing or vision impaired you can still enjoy the garden,” Kabo said. “As you brush against those plants they release scent. We have a mix of lavender and herbs in the garden.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The garden is also ADA-compliant with wide walkways for wheelchairs and walking equipment and offers easy access to the parking lot.