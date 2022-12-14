BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Professionals Auto Body partnered with Altoona and Logan Township Police Departments to help families who may be struggling during the holidays by accepting toy donations to gift to children.

On Wednesday, Dec. 14 Santa stopped by to deliver toys to children as part of the 8th annual ‘Kids for Christmas’ fundraiser.

Over the past years, this program has helped serve over 101 families. This year, Santa stopped by to see three different families and hear about what they wanted for Christmas.

The children also received “Because We Care Bears”, which are stuffed blue bears that show the children that police officers care about them.

The gifts that Professionals Auto Body collected this year will be given to the families on Christmas day.

“With this event, there is a lot of planning and organizing, but when we’re out here and we’re with Santa… and just to be with him and to see the smiles and the joy,” Sgt. Matthew Plummer said. “We don’t get this every day of our jobs so to be out here seeing that it’s awesome.”

All of the police departments that participated in this year’s event note that one of the biggest effects that this event can have is bridging the gap between children and officers.