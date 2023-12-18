ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona police officers are working closely with Santa this Christmas season to bring presents to children.

This year, Santa has been able to bring gifts to around 140 kids with even more to come, according to Jamie Robison, public relations for Professionals Auto Body. Each family gets a few presents from Santa as well as time to talk to him and get pictures.

On Thursday, Dec. 14, Santa paid a special visit to the Hollen family in Altoona, putting six more kids on the nice list for the Christmas season.

“It’s not always easy around Christmas with six kids and I work but I don’t always make enough to get them everything they can, so it helps out and I love it honestly because it helps them have a better Christmas,” Randy Hollen, father, said. “It’s the best thing in the world honesty they love Santa, and they love Christmas and love everything about it so its amazing for me.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

With dozens more families to visit before Christmas Eve, Santa and his special helpers will certainly be busy