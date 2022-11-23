STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) — With just over a month until Christmas, it’s time for children to get their letters out to Santa. In State College, theirs a special mailbox to do just that!

The State College Sunrise Rotary Club and Hotel State College are helping out this holiday and reminding children to get the letters sent out to Santa at the North Pole.

Starting on Nov. 25 until Dec. 19, children can drop off their letters to Santa and will receive a personal response back from him! Letters can be dropped off at a special mailbox outside The Corner Room restaurant along West College Avenue in State College.

Those who can’t make drop off their letters can mail them to Santa Claus, c/o State College Sunrise Rotary, P.O. Box 1133, State College, PA, 16804.

As a reminder, only letters that are properly filled out with their name and a return address will receive a response from Santa.