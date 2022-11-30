HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Saxton man is facing charges after he was accused of sending explicit videos and pictures to a teenage girl.

According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) out of Huntingdon County, 25-year-old Elvin Donelson was sending the girl images and videos of himself through the mobile messaging app Snapchat.

25-year-old Elvin Donelson mug, via Huntingdon County Prison

In May, Troopers got a report about a 15-year-old receiving nude photos of Donelson through the app and went to speak with the girl. The girl reported that she got the explicit video sent to her in February.

The teen told state police that in April she got a friend request from Donelson through Facebook and that’s when she was able to figure out it was him in the images, the complaint reads.

The girl’s phone was taken by troopers who then discovered photos and videos of Donelson and in them he exposed himself. In a video from April police were able to see his face and match it with his driver’s license.

Donelson faces two felony charges of Unlawful contact with a minor, disseminating explicit sexual material to a minor, and a misdemeanor of corruption of minors.

Donelson is currently lodged in Huntingdon County Prison unable to post his bail of $25,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 7.