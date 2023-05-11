HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A Saxton woman was killed on Thursday after she crossed lanes and struck a vehicle head-on on SR 26.

Sharon Dicriscio, 65, was traveling south in a Ford Focus on Thursday, May 11 at 5:50 p.m. when she crossed into the northbound lane for an unknown reason. She struck a second vehicle, an International Eagle, head-on. Dicriscio was pronounced dead at the scene.

Due to the crash, the International Eagle crossed into the southbound lane and hit a third vehicle, a Cherokee Jeep, head-on. The driver of the International suffered no injuries and the driver of the Jeep had suspected minor injuries.

The Jeep’s driver was transported to J.C. Blair Hospital for treatment. All three drivers were wearing their seatbelts.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

At this time, details about what caused Dicriscio to crash are unknown.