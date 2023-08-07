CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Centre County District Attorney’s office is alerting residents of a potential scam of fake phone calls of a person impersonating a DA.

According to the District Attorney, residents have been receiving phone calls appearing to come from the DA’s main office with the number 814-355-6735.

The male caller identifies himself as County Detective Ralph Ralston and demands a return call, threatening a bench warrant if the call is not returned.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The DA is reporting that this is a scam in an attempt to steal funds or personal information. You are advised to not respond or give out any personal information over the phone.

If someone has suspected that they have received one of these calls, they are encouraged to contact the District Attorney’s office to verify the call.