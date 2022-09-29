BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for answers after a woman from Cumberland Valley Township was scammed out of $20,645.

On Sept. 15 around 10:48 a.m., state police were told a woman was scammed out of over two grand by scammers posing as Publishers Clearing House, a direct marketing company that markets merchandise and magazine subscriptions with sweepstakes and prize-based games.

The scammer deceived the woman, promising her gifts in return for her money.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to Pennsylvania State Police in Bedford at 814-623-6133.