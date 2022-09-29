BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for answers after a woman from Cumberland Valley Township was scammed out of $20,645.
On Sept. 15 around 10:48 a.m., state police were told a woman was scammed out of over two grand by scammers posing as Publishers Clearing House, a direct marketing company that markets merchandise and magazine subscriptions with sweepstakes and prize-based games.
The scammer deceived the woman, promising her gifts in return for her money.
LATEST FROM WTAJ:
- Altoona gym owner charged with inappropriately touching girl
- Hurricane Ian death toll: Here’s what we know
- Rove expecting smaller midterm swing to GOP than House average
- Airbnb invites you to stay for a spell at the ‘Hocus Pocus’ cottage
- Beloved character from Walt Disney World finally getting a feature film
Anyone with information is asked to reach out to Pennsylvania State Police in Bedford at 814-623-6133.