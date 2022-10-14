CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Get out your kneepads and strap on your helmet, the only competitive roller derby tournament on the east coast this year is happening in State College.

On Oct. 15 and 16 from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. at C3 Sports, the State College Area Roller (SCAR) Derby team is hosting teams from Pennsylvania, Ohio, and New York for a birthday bash tournament.

“It’s so exciting, it’s beyond exciting,” Elizabeth Kelly, or “Taylor So Swiftie” on the SCAR Derby team said. “They are incredible teams.”

There are eight teams, two brackets, ten games, and cake, to celebrate SCAR’s 12th birthday.

SCAR’s roster includes 20 passionate women ages 24-56.

“It’s so empowering,” Kelly said. “One of the things derby teaches you is to take up space, and be valid in the space that you take, and that’s just really empowering off the track and on the track.”

There will be an alumni game at 6 p.m. on Oct. 15 featuring SCAR Derby’s current and former skaters. An M.V.P. game will be played at 6 p.m. on Oct. 16 to end the weekend.

This event is supported by the Awesome Foundation through the Awesome Grant, the Happy Valley Adventure Bureau, Denny`s of Mill Hall, and Forever Media.

Tournament tickets range from $15-50 and the event will be live-streamed over the Women’s Flat Track Derby Association’s (WFTDA) Twitch channel in partnership with Quad Media.

Following the tournament, SCAR Derby is hosting a recruitment session at C3 Sports on Oct. 24 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.