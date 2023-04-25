STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– The area’s roller derby team starts their competition season this weekend and there will be a remembrance event for the team’s founding member who passed in an accident.

The State College Area Roller (SCAR) Derby team will be taking on the Enchanted Mountain Roller Derby from New York at the C3 Sports complex located at 200 Ellis PI Saturday, April 29. It marks the return to the international roller derby rankings for the team after years of not competing.

The team will hold a dedication ceremony for Rachel Gaddis, who was also known by her teammates as “Black Betty” after the game. All proceeds from the game will go towards their scholarship, the Betty Fund, which helps those who are interested in joining a roller derby.

“SCAR Derby has not played a game for rankings since 2019! Betty loved nothing more than fierce competition, and we could not think of a better way to honor her competitive spirit and love for roller derby than by returning SCAR to the international rankings,” member of the SCAR Derby team member Taylor so Swifty said in a news release.

Gaddis of Spring Mills was killed April 1 after being thrown from an UTV that she was riding it with two other people in Clinton County. The driver hit two trees and went down an embankment before everyone was thrown from the vehicle, and Gaddis was pinned by it, according to the crash report by state police.

Gaddis helped start the team in 2010 and she was a “pillar,” her teammates wrote in a Facebook post honoring her.

Fans are encouraged to wear black clothes in support of Black Betty.

The game will start at 5 p.m. and the doors open a half hour before. Tickets for the game will cost $10 and can be bought at the door or in advance online at Brown Paper Tickets website children ages 10 and younger are free.

Those who still would like to donate to the Betty Fund but can’t make the game still can by sending a check to State College Area Roller Derby PO BOX 1051, State College, PA 16804, or donate during Centre Gives from May 10 to May 11.