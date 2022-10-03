CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The State College Area School District approved a 1 year-long agreement with a service in an effort to improve mental health and well-being.

During the school board meeting on Monday, Oct. 3 they approved a year-long trial agreement with the company Togetherall. The agreement means that their will be a 24-7 safe online community for where district employees will be able to anonymously join discussion groups for support.

The program is hoping to be an additional resource for mental health.