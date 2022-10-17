CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The State College Area School District (SCASD) approved an agreement with the Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania during their Monday meeting.

On Monday, Oct. 17 the decision between the two participants now provides guaranteed admission for any State College Area High School graduate to the Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania. The deal is set for 5-years and following that their will be a reevaluation.

Under the terms of the agreement, Commonwealth will accept State High graduates to the Bloomsburg, Lock Haven or Mansfield campuses if they apply by Dec. 15 of their senior year. It will also guarantee on-campus housing for up to four years.

In March, Bloomsburg University, Lock Haven and Mansfield University untied to form the Commonwealth University.

Additionally, the university will provide merit scholarships up to $28,000 for four years. The scholarships are based on grade point averages.

The tiers are:

3.8-4.0 GPA $28,000 ($7,000 per year)

3.5-3.79 GPA $24,000 ($6,000 per year)

3.0-3.49 GPA $16,000 ($4,000 per year)

2.5-2.99 GPA $12,000 ($3,000 per year)

According to the 5-year agreement, the “cooperative partnership” is meant “to enable

Commonwealth University to attract a more diverse population of students who have already

demonstrated academic success, and “to enable SCASD graduates to obtain a quality

education at a low cost, and, in doing so, provide the commonwealth with additional qualified

graduates.”

Praising the agreement, Board Vice President Amy Bader said a similar type of scholarship

helped her attend a school that would have been unaffordable for her otherwise. “These kinds of

grants can be remarkable,” Bader said. “I just want to express my appreciation for this.”

State High’s current seniors are the first eligible cohort of students and can apply for admission

to the 2023 fall semester.