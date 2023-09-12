STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Future Park Forest Middle School students in the State College Area School District may be learning in a new building.

On Monday, Sept. 11, the district’s Board of Directors approved moving forward with a Districtwide Facilities Master Plan (DWFMP). It is expected to lead to a new Park Forest Middle School, as well as athletics/playgrounds, sustainability initiatives and overall maintenance projects.

The DWFMP is set to consist of three different parts:

An instructional part set to evaluate district buildings’ and facilities’ physical condition and capacity, enrollment projections and educational programs primarily at the middle level.

An operational part will cover sustainability, transportation operations and security.

The athletics/playground part will assess physical condition and athletic program needs as well as revisit the district’s 2019 playground study.

At a meeting on Aug. 21, the Board was informed that the DWFMP’s second phase would focus on replacing Park Forest Middle School, which is 52 years old.

According to a release from SCASD, initial preparations, including stakeholder input meetings and site evaluations, could begin as early as January 2024. A preliminary timeline showcases a possible 28 months of construction on a Board-approved design.

Now that the DWFMP is approved, the SCASD administration, along with the architect, will begin the planning process later this month, including an official timeline for work sessions, presentations, and opportunities for stakeholder involvement.