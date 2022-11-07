STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) – The State College Area School district has a new Director of Equity, Inclusivity and Belonging.

On Monday, Nov. 7, the SCASD Board of Directors approved Tonya Black to be the district’s second director of equity, inclusivity and belonging.

She succeeds Seria Chatters, the first individual to hold the position. Hired in 2018, Chatters

departed in September to become the assistant vice provost of educational equity at Penn

State.

A longtime educator, Black brings 26 years of varied experiences in the district to the position,

most recently as a State High assistant principal overseeing students in grades 10-12. Before

that, she had been the high school’s dean of students for two years.

She also has been an elementary classroom teacher, an instructional support/Title 1 Reading/English language learners teacher, an instructional support/Response to Intervention and Instruction teacher, a reading specialist, and an interim elementary school principal.

“I am excited to continue supporting our students, families, faculty, and staff in this new

position,” Black said. “Honoring equity and inclusion as the foundation of our educational

practices, I look forward to problem-solving through collaboration and action in order to cultivate a deeper sense of belonging within our community.”

Black holds an undergraduate degree in elementary education and a master’s in education

degree in curriculum and instruction, both from Penn State and is currently pursuing a

doctorate in curriculum and instruction at the university.

Her credentials include ESL, English, administrative, and reading specialist certifications, and she’s an experienced trainer for both restorative practices and safety care support.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

“Tonya’s breadth of experience as an advocate for students and families with diverse backgrounds at both the elementary and secondary levels makes her the ideal choice to lead

our Office of Equity and Inclusivity,” Interim Superintendent Curtis Johnson said. “In her various

roles, she has consistently promoted equitable, welcoming and inclusive environments in our

schools, all the while demonstrating kindness and a love for our students and entire community.

Having been approved by the Board, Black will begin this week. Her previous position will be

permanently filled by interim State High assistant principal Ryan Walsh. Walsh’s former position

will temporarily be filled by Tina Greene, a Virtual Academy teacher/assistant principal.

In turn, Jennifer Scudder, a Reclaiming Individual Talent Program teacher, will fill Greene’s Virtual

Academy role for the time being.