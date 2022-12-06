STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) – The State College Area School District has approved the purchase of communication software that will provide text translation for families of students learning English.

The cost for the software is $4,725. Funding for the software will come from a Title III grant. The software will be provided through TalkingPoints, an educational technology nonprofit “with the mission to meaningfully connect teachers, parents and students across technological and language barriers.”

According to the district, two-way texting is “a more dependable and thorough means of

connection than email alone for English Learner’s families.”

Director of Federal Programs and Gifted Services Jonathan Klingeman said such families typically rely on texts for school communications. He explained that the TalkingPoints software will use both artificial intelligence and live translators to translate messages into a family’s selected language.

The approval was announced at the Monday, Dec. 5 Board of Directors meeting.

“We know that (the translation software) is a powerful tool, and what we’re trying to do is better

communicate with the many different families in our school district,” Klingeman said, noting that

45 languages are spoken within the district.