CENTRE COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – The State College Area School District’s Board of Directors unanimously elected a new board president.

At the Wednesday, Jan. 11 meeting, Jackie Huff was elected president. This follows former president, Amber Concepcion, resignation.

“It’s been an honor to work with you all the past year,” Huff said to the Board, “and I’m really

looking forward to working with each of you for as long as you’ll be here.”

Huff, who joined the Board in 2021, was the sole nomination. She is an assistant teaching

professor in Penn State’s College of Engineering, as well as a former public high school math

teacher.

Concepcion formally resigned, effective Jan. 17, during the meeting after 11 years on the Board,

the last nine as president. Recently, she was appointed to be a Centre County commissioner in

place of Michael Pipe, who stepped down to become the deputy chief of public safety in Gov.

Josh Shapiro’s administration.

“Leaving this role is a hard decision because of how important this work is, as well as how

rewarding it is to work with such a committed team of colleagues in our district. Serving as a

School Board member has been a great joy.” Concepcion said in her resignation letter.