CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Centre County Government has appointed a new Commissioner after Commissioner Michael Pipe’s tenure comes to a close.

In a statement released from the Centre County Commissioners’ Office, Amber Concepcion will be appointed as the next Centre County Commissioner after accepting the position. On Thursday, Commissioner Pipe announced his tenure with the Centre County Government would come to an end as he will be joining Governor-elect Josh Shapiro’s administration in 2023.

Concepcion has years of service to the Centre County area, as she currently serves as the Board President for the State College Area School District (SCASD). She’s been a member of the school board for 11 years and served as board president for nine.

During her time with SCASD, Concepcion has helped the district achieve strong financial stability while also consistently improving and working to meet the needs of students and families in the community.

Concepcion was also president during the redesigns and construction of the new State College Area High School and three elementary school buildings.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The Centre County Government will also say goodbye to President Judge Pamela Ruest, who will be retiring after nearly four decades. Ruest became the first female judge in county history when she was elected in 2007. She followed that up by becoming the first woman to become the county’s top judge in 2017.