STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — One State College Area School District eighth grader is gearing up for the opportunity of a lifetime as she prepares to walk in the Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Mia Fiore has been cheering for four years, but she’s about to make her mark on the biggest stage yet.

She will be performing with the Universal Cheerleaders Association after earning a spot on a traveling UCA All-American cheer team.

“We’re gonna march the whole parade route and then at the end, we’re gonna be performing at the grand stands and we’re doing a special Christmas routine,” Fiore said.

With hard work and dedication, she was even named the team captain.

“I’ve performed in other parades and I’ve performed in front of big groups and stuff, but probably not this big before where there’s gonna be bunches of people there,” Fiore said.

Mia’s family will also be traveling with her to watch her shine.

“I love performing for people, no matter if it’s my family, my friends, my school,” Fiore said. “I just love performing for people and I love meeting new people.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Mia said she hopes to perform in the parade again in the future.