CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The State College Area School District is leading 14 Centre County agencies in an agreement to purchase solar power.

With the exponential growth of the Pennsylvania solar market over the last few years, the district said they’re interested in identifying a long-term, competitive source of electricity that meets evolving sustainability and climate action needs.

The working group includes:

State College Area School District

Centre Area Transportation Authority (CATA)

Centre County Government

Centre County Housing Authority

Centre Region Council of Governments (COG)

College Township

College Township Water Authority

Ferguson Township

Halfmoon Township

Harris Township

Patton Township

State College Borough

Centre Hall Potter Sewer Authority

State College Borough Water Authority

Centre County Refuse and Recycling Authority

The group is currently accepting proposals for electricity generation, delivery, and supply.

GreenSky Development Group (“GreenSky”), is acting as the procurement advisor to the State College Area School District and the larger buyer group (“Centre County Solar Group” or “CCSG”) for the purchase of solar generation.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The process began in 2019. The district will be presented with a recommendation for evaluation in December 2022 and engage in an agreement with a provider by the end of January 2023.