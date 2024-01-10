STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Students at a State College Area School District elementary are one step closer to having some new renovations done at their school.

According to a SCASD release, the board approved the 30% floor plan and site designs for the Mount Nittany Elementary expansion project at the district’s latest Board of Directors meeting on Monday

The district’s push for the expansion is to create more space for students after seeing an increase in enrollment numbers at the elementary. Currently, a handful of students are being taught in the nearby Panorama Village Administrative Center.

According to the district, the project includes a two-story wing that will have six classrooms on each floor. At this stage, the first floor contains 33,700 square feet of space, with 975 square feet of space on the second floor.

There will also be a large group instruction room, special education rooms, a cafeteria, a bus drop-off loop and a parking lot.

The district said at the Jan. 8 board meeting, Crabtree, Rohrbaugh and Associates architectural firm shared interior floor plans. Those aren’t currently being published but 3-D renderings of the building will be available at their next meeting on Jan. 22.

Now, project designers are working to create the 60% floor plan before an official board vote in May.