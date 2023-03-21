STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — State College Area School District administrators are considering separating the district’s alternative schooling program from the middle and high schools.

But a final decision could take some time.

In the Delta Program, students, after being chosen from a lottery, can craft their lesson plans. The program is currently connected to the district’s middle and high schools.

Superintendent Curtis Johnson said discussions surrounding a separation have been happening for years. The conversation was put off during the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“They have their own building,” Johnson said. “They have their own administrator, a counselor, a nurse, their own school. So, we’re thinking that we needed to take the next step from a program to an actual school.”

The program provides a smaller setting for students in 6th grade through 12th grade. Johnson said the high school houses around 2,300 students while Delta has under 300.

“It’s a democratic process where they work with their teachers and their students to create curriculum which pertains to their interests,” Johnson said.

Due to the school’s small size, Johnson said students would still be able to participate in the high school’s sports and extracurricular activities if it were considered a separate school.

“We’re just trying to make sure that our data is assigned to the appropriate school because right now, Delta’s data is intermeshed with the middle schools or the high school.”

According to a letter sent by Johnson and administrators Jon Downs and Christine Merritt, the district’s next step is forming a Delta Stakeholder Committee of administrators, parents, students and staff to look at the pros and cons surrounding the separation.

“If we find something that is a hurdle, or something that will hinder Delta, we will not pursue them as a school,” Johnson said. “So, we are definitely going to look at all of the ins and outs of this decision to make sure that we have everything worked out.”

Johnson said there is not currently a date set for making a decision on the Delta Program and there will be no changes for the 2023-2024 school year.