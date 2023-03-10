STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – The State College Area School District announced that the Board of Directors is expected to appoint a new superintendent on Monday.

Curtis Johnson has been the district’s interim superintendent for the last 10 months and previously was the assistant superintendent of secondary schools. It’s expected that his appointment will become official on March 13.

Mr. Johnson is an accomplished leader with more than 20 years of experience as an administrator and nearly 30 years in education. He has spent the majority of his career in our district. He started here in 2003 as a grade-level principal at State High after working in the Reading School District as a principal and an administrator. He began his career in public schools as a counselor and this work has unquestionably shaped his leadership style. SCASD released in a statement

They also included that there were a diverse group of candidates for the position, but felt that Johnson best fit the communities criteria.

You can read the full announcement on the SCASD website.