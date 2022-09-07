CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — After 11 years with Bob O’Donnell as the State College Area School District (SCASD) superintendent, the district is ready to turn the page and write the next chapter.

“This is kind of a turning point for our district,” SCASD Board of Directors President Amber Concepcion, said.

The community can co-author this chapter of the SCASD story, by sharing their thoughts at one of five town halls this September.

“Any time that you’re selecting a new leader for the district, it’s a time to assess our goals and priorities,” Concepcion said.

Town Halls:

September 8

September 14

September 19 (Virtual, 5-6:45 p.m.)

September 21

September 29

The in-person town halls begin at 6 p.m. at the Panorama Village Administrative Building. The board’s consultant Tom Templeton, however, will be on-site at 4 p.m. for those who wish to share their thoughts privately.

District staff and high school students will also have the opportunity to meet with Templeton.

“We want to know what people’s interests are in terms of the future of the district,” Concepcion said. “What do they see as the strengths and weaknesses of our district, what do they think a new superintendent should focus on?”

Applications for the superintendent position close on September 14.

“My understanding is that we do have a good number of applicants at this time,” Concepcion said.

Conception said they will announce the next superintendent after a thorough review.

“We have a fantastic interim superintendent right now,” Concepcion said. “That gives us the flexibility to take our time a bit to make sure we have the right person for the position rather than rushing into this.”