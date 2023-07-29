STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Schlow Centre Region Library is hosting two after-hours programs for adults and teens to close out their summer reading challenge.

In celebration of the adults and teens who completed their personalized reading goals this summer, the Schlow staff is hosting two fun events.

First, on Friday, Aug. 4, “Mystery in the Library” a Jazz-age murder mystery party will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. Adult participants over the age of 18 are invited to register online and come dressed in their best 1920s costumes.

Then on Friday, Aug. 11, grab your Nerf gun, because it’s time for the “Nerf Olympics.” From 7 to 9 p.m., the evening will include light-hearted fun and is intended for teens grades 5 through 12 to celebrate the completion of their summer reading goals. There will be pizza and an ice cream bar. Teen participants are invited to register online, a parent permission form will be sent out as well.

These two events are being hosted by the Schlow Centre Region Library, but are made possible by the Schlow Library Foundation. For more information about the library, visit its website.