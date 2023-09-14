STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – Best-selling authors John Stamos, Joy Harjo and Tiffany “The Budgetnista” Aliche will be some of the featured authors of Schlow Library’s Author Talks series this fall.

Schlow Library, on South Allen Street in State College, will be hosting these authors, and many more, in a virtual series this fall. The full roster of this season’s authors is available online.

Schlow Centre Region Library in State College, Pa.

The talks are free to attend and community members can register ahead of each event. Once registered, attendees will receive a meeting link and the opportunity to submit their questions for the authors to the series host, Brandon Adler.

The series was made possible by donations from the community and through collaboration with Library Speakers Consortium and partner libraries across the country.

Those unable to attend the event can watch recordings of these events and other past events on the Library Speaker Consortium website.